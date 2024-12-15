Virat Kohli Aggressively Asks Brisbane Crowd To Stay Silent After Marnus Labuschagne's Dismissal

The Border Gavaskar Trophy is not without it's heated moments as India and Australia face off in the five match test series. India and Australia are currently playing the third test of the five match test series with both teams having won a game each. India won the first test in Perth and Australia followed it up with a win in Adelaide in the pink ball test. Now the two teams are playing in the iconic Gabba Stadium in Brisbane to take the series lead against one another.

During the second day of the third test, Virat Kohli in his fiery mannerisms, silenced the Australian crowd after bowler Nitish Reddy took the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne.

Virat Kohli Does ‘Keep Quiet’ Gesture To Australian Crowd

Early on in the second day of the third test match, the Australian crowd were booing Indian bowler Mohammed Siraj due to his altercation with Travis Head in the second test. As Nitish Reddy bowled to Marnus Labuschagne, the Indian fast bowler managed to pick up his wicket.

Reddy was able to get a massive edge from Labuschagne which went straight to slips leading to Virat Kohli taking a breathtaking catch. As the Indian team celebrated the wicket, Virat Kohli ran with the ball in hand and gestured the Australian crowd to ‘keep quiet'.

Bumrah To India's Rescue Once Again As He Scalps Two Aussie Wickets

Jasprit Bumrah dismissed the openers while young Nitish Reddy got Marnus Labuschagne as India reduced Australia to 104 for 3 at lunch on the second day of the third Test here on Sunday. Mohammed Siraj was forced to leave the field after bowling two deliveries in his 11th over due to discomfort in his left leg. However, he was soon back in the field after being attended by the physio.