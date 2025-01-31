Union Budget 2025 in association with

Download the all-new Republic app:
  • Virat Kohli CLEAN BOWLED by Himanshu Sangwan in Ranji Comeback, Fans Leave Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi - WATCH VIDEO

Published 11:14 IST, January 31st 2025

Virat Kohli CLEAN BOWLED by Himanshu Sangwan in Ranji Comeback, Fans Leave Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi - WATCH VIDEO

Spotlight was on Virat Kohli and understandably so as he was making a domestic return after 13 years.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Fans leave stadium after Kohli perishes | Image: X Screengrab

Spotlight was on Virat Kohli and understandably so as he was making a domestic return after 13 years. Fans turned up in huge numbers on the opening day, but were unfortunate as Delhi opted to bowl after winning the toss. Come Day 2, the excitement was next level. Delhi had bowled out the Railways for 241 runs, but had lost a wicket themselves at the stroke of play. With one wicket down going into day 2, Kohli was next. The crowd had filled up like it would during an international match or an IPL game. Kohli finally walked out to bat after the first hour on Day 2 after Yash Dhull perished. As expected, he got a rousing reception. Unfortunately, all Kohli lasted was 15 balls before Himanshu Sangwan cleaned him up with a jaffa. 

WATCH VIDEO

Kohli scored merely six runs and looked disappointed on his way back to the pavilion. Just as Kohli was dismissed, the crowd started to leave the stadium. And in five minutes after Kohli was out, the stands were empty. This is again a testament of Kohli's star power. 

Ahead of the game, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh urged Kohli to occupy the crease and not worry about anything else.

‘Want him to enjoy cricket’

“Virat Kohli is a role model and the young players follow him. If he scores runs or not against Railways is a different matter. I want him to enjoy cricket,” Harbhajan said.

“The pressure and expectations don’t allow a cricketer of Virat Kohli’s stature to enjoy. He should tell the youngsters how to become Virat Kohli,” he added.

 

Updated 11:18 IST, January 31st 2025

