Virat Kohli CLEAN BOWLED by Himanshu Sangwan in Ranji Comeback, Fans Leave Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi - WATCH VIDEO

Spotlight was on Virat Kohli and understandably so as he was making a domestic return after 13 years. Fans turned up in huge numbers on the opening day, but were unfortunate as Delhi opted to bowl after winning the toss. Come Day 2, the excitement was next level. Delhi had bowled out the Railways for 241 runs, but had lost a wicket themselves at the stroke of play. With one wicket down going into day 2, Kohli was next. The crowd had filled up like it would during an international match or an IPL game. Kohli finally walked out to bat after the first hour on Day 2 after Yash Dhull perished. As expected, he got a rousing reception. Unfortunately, all Kohli lasted was 15 balls before Himanshu Sangwan cleaned him up with a jaffa.