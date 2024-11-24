Virat Kohli COLD STARE at Washington Sundar Over Dismissal in Perth Test vs Australia | WATCH

Ind vs Aus: India's premier batter Virat Kohli gave a death stare to young Washington Sundar after the southpaw perished to a slog sweep. Kohli and Sundar had stitched a steady partnership and when the southpaw tried something adventurous against Nathan Lyon and perished, Kohli, who was at the non-striker's end - was not impressed. Kohli and Sundar stitched a 89-run stand to put India in total command. But once Sundar perished, the look on Kohli's face said it all. Sundar was looking solid and was providing good support to Kohli. Sundar scored 29 vital runs before falling prey to Lyon. Lyon was over the moon after picking up that wicket. Here is what exactly transpired between Kohli and Sundar on Day 3 at Perth.

WATCH VIDEO

Virat Kohli Smashes 81st Century in Perth

Virat Kohli is back in his electric form as he gains a much-awaited ton at the Border Gavaskar Trophy. After going through a lean phase, the Australian tracks turned out to be lucky for the star-Indian batter as he raked up runs and scored a century against the Pat Cummins-led Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Kohli scored 100 runs off 143 balls with eight fours and two sixes.

Kohli smashed eight fours and two sixes during his unbeaten 100 off 143 balls, forging a 89-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Washington Sundar (29) and unfinished 77 off 54 balls with Nitesh Reddy (38 not out) to bat Australia out of the match.