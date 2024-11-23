Virat Kohli's Grand Salute To KL Rahul & Yashasvi As The Opening Duo Walk Back After Outplaying AUS

Team India stood like a wall against the Australian attack as openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal stood firm and unbeaten at the end of day 2 of the first test match between India and Australia at the Optus Stadium. After skipper Jasprit Bumrah 's all-out attack in Australia's first innings, Team India continues to remain dominant in the opening Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. After the openers' resilient outing on day 2, they received a huge gesture of respect from star India batter Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli Shows Classy Gesture for Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul After Going Unbeaten At Day 2 Stumps

After the umpires declared Stumps on Day 2 of the India vs Australia match in Perth, the main camera showed openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul walking back to the dressing room. At that time, Virat Kohli came out with pads on to face some deliveries. As he saw KL and Jaiswal walk back, Kohli applauded the batters as the unbeaten batters walked back after day 2 action.

The star India batter was seen clapping for their outstanding efforts against the Australian bowling attack as they withstood it bravely on the second day of the Perth Test. Virat Kohli also saluted them for their resilience in the bouncy Perth tracks as the Men in Blue stood strong against the hosts.

Speaking of the match, after skipper Jasprit Bumrah's game-changing 11th five-wicket haul decimated Australia for 104, Yashavi Jaiswal and seasoned Rahul decided to grind it out with some old-fashioned Test match batting by waiting for the loose deliveries and respecting good fast bowling.

Yashasvi Jaiswal combined game awareness with perfect shot selection, while KL Rahul remained technically unflappable in an unbroken opening stand of 172 as India looked set to bat Australia out of the match with an overall lead of 218 runs on the second day of the opening Test match at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The Indian batters showed their compact defense by scoring 88 runs in 31 overs during the post-tea session as Jaiswal inched towards a coveted ton on his maiden outing on Australian soil.