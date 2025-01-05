Virat Kohli Hits Back At Racist Australian Crowds, Reminds Aussies Of 'Sandpaper Gate' In Fierce On-Field Theatrics

Over the course of the fifth Border Gavaskar Trophy test match that is taking place in Sydney, Indian fans and cricketers have been subjected to a variety of racists and offensive chants by the home crowds. Australia currently lead the series 2-1 with the series hanging in the balance for India. Along with the series, the World Test Championship also hangs in the balance for both these nations as India need to win Sydney to have any chance of making it to the final that will be played in Lords.

Virat Kohli Hits Back At Aussies With ‘Sandpaper Gate’ Reminder

Early during the third day of the fifth test, as things are getting heated between India and Australia, former Indian captain and batting icon Virat Kohli decided to hit back at Australian fans as he gave them a stark reminder of one of the darkest occurrences in the history of Australian cricket.

Kohli reminded Australian fans of ‘sandpaper gate’, the time when Australian players Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were caught using sandpaper during a test match against South Africa. Following the incident, these players were banned from cricket for 12 months from all forms of cricket.

Virat Kohli gestured towards the crowd as he showed he had empty pockets and was not carrying any sandpaper as he hit back at the racists Australian crowds.

India Smelling Victory In Sydney

India set a target of 162 for Australia to chase. In a pitch which is very difficult to bat on, Australia have already lost three wickets before lunch which includes heavyweights such as Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschangne.