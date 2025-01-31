Union Budget 2025 in association with

Published 07:46 IST, January 31st 2025

'Virat Kohli is Playing...': Ex-India Cricketer SLAMS Rohit Sharma and Co For Skipping Ongoing Ranji Trophy Round

Former India captain Virat Kohli is making all the headlines by playing a domestic cricket match after 13 years.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Virat Kohli ahead of the Delhi vs Railways Ranji Game | Image: PTI

Former India captain Virat Kohli is making all the headlines by playing a domestic cricket match after 13 years. Kohli is playing for Delhi in a Ranji game against Railways at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi. While Kohli's presence has created much buzz around the match, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra reckons that the other like Rohit Sharma , Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer played merely one Ranji game, as if it was a ‘token’. 

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli Gives Fiery Pep Talk To Delhi Team Ahead Of Ranji Clash

‘Marked their attendance and left’

"Virat Kohli is playing, but many others are not, like Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal or Shreyas Iyer. Ultimately, all the players have played their token Ranji Trophy match, marked their attendance and left," Chopra said while speaking on his YouTube channel.

"Virat Kohli hadn't played that round, so he is playing now. What does it tell you? This (playing Ranji Trophy) was a bit of a punishment posting. But playing first-class cricket shouldn't be a punishment, it should be a privilege," he added.

Delhi won the toss and bowled first. Railways batted through the first day and finished their innings at 241 and handed the batting over to Delhi. Delhi finished the day at 41-1 and fans will hopefully get a glimpse of Virat Kohli tomorrow as Delhi look to pile runs on the board.

ALSO READ: Delhi vs Railways, Day 1, Highlights: Delhi Trail By 200 Runs

KING DRAWS THE CROWD

Thanks to Kohli, the Arun Jaitley stadium saw a massive turnout on the opening day of the game. 

Virat Kohli Refuses Captaincy, Wins Hearts Again

According to reports, Virat Kohli was asked to take over the captaincy of the Delhi Ranji Team upon his return to domestic cricket after 12 years. The reports also stated that Virat refused the captaincy and asked Ayushi Badoni to carry on things as he always has.  

 

Updated 07:50 IST, January 31st 2025

Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma
