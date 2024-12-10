Search icon
Published 10:25 IST, December 10th 2024

Virat Kohli Makes KEY Change to His Game Ahead of 3rd Test at Gabba, Harbhajan Singh DECODES

After twin failures at the Adelaide Test, Virat Kohli is making a critical change in his game ahead of the Gabba Test.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Image:

After twin failures at the Adelaide Test, Virat Kohli is making a critical change in his game ahead of the Gabba Test. Kohli was spotted practicing his backfoot game and looking to sharpen it in the nets ahead of the crucial third Test at Brisbane. Kohli is making this change because he expects the pitch to offer more pace and bounce. Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who has shared the dressing-room on a number of occasions with Kohli, admitted that the latter has always preferred front-foot play but has recently started laying emphasis on improving his backfoot game. 

ALSO READ: Ex-IND Star Skeptical Over Rohit Possibly Opening The Innings At Gabba

AUSTRALIA HAMMER INDIA

‘He is a front foot player’

"Yes, whatever little I have seen him batting in the nets today. I have played a lot of cricket with him. He is a front foot player. Knowing the bounce on Indian soil, you have to be on your front foot. The people who have played here, the likes of Ricky Ponting, Steve Waugh, Langer, Hayden. They were good back foot players, because of the bounce. It is the kind of bounce you get in Australia, you have to be good player of bounce. You need to have a good backfoot game. That's what he was practicing," Harbhajan told Star Sports.

ALSO READ: Siraj, Head Sanctioned By ICC For Adelaide Test Confrontation

Meanwhile, the Indian team stayed back at Adelaide after the second Test was over in under three days. On the other hand, the hosts left for Brisbane as soon as the game was over. The Indian team trained after the Adelaide loss. Reports suggest that the Australian team was welcomed by rain in Brisbane. With the series locked at 1-1, the 3rd Test will kick off on December 14, Saturday.

Updated 10:29 IST, December 10th 2024

Virat Kohli

