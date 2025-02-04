WATCH | Cops Mistake Team India Member As Fan, Denies Entry As 'Men in Blue' Reach Nagpur For First IND vs ENG ODI

IND vs ENG ODI series: The English Cricket team is currently on their tour of India which includes five T20Is and three ODIs. The tour comes at the right time for both the sides, ahead of the much-awaited ICC Champions Trophy which is making a return after more than seven years. India thrashed England in the five match T20I series by a margin of 4-1. Young Indian batter Abhishek Sharma was the star for India in the fifth T20I as he scored a quickfire 135 off just 54 balls and also took two wickets. Following the end of the T20I series, India and England will now face off in a three match ODI series which will see the return of star players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli , both of whom retired from T20I cricket following India's win of the T20 World Cup in 2024.

As India and England gear up for the first ODI, a member of the Indian Cricket Team was mistaken as a fan and was stopped by the Nagpur police outside the team hotel.

Indian Team Member Mistaken For Fan, Stopped Outside Hotel

The Indian Team arrived in Nagpur for the first IND vs ENG ODI. A hilarious incident occurred between the police and Raghu, who is the team's throw down specialist. Raghu was stopped by the Nagpur police outside the hotel after he was mistaken for being a fan, wearing an Indian kit.

In the video, which has now gone viral, Raghu can be seen trying to explain to the policemen that he was a member of the team and not a fan. Following a bit of argument, the cops realised their mistake and let Raghu enter the hotel.

India Looking For Strong Series Ahead Of Champions Trophy

The Indian squad for the three ODI matches against England is almost the same as the squad that India are taking for the ICC Champions Trophy. The only difference between the squad for the England series and the Champions Trophy is Jasprit Bumrah who is currently recovering from an injury.

Read More: Selection Headache For Rohit And Gambhir Ahead Of IND vs ENG ODI Series