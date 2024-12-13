Why Did Jason Gillespie Resign As Pakistan Head Coach Just Days Before The South Africa Tests?

In a shocking development, Jason Gillespie has stepped down as the Test coach of the Pakistan cricket team. This comes just a month after Pakistan's white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten resigned in a similar fashion. Gillespie was appointed the head coach of the Pakistan red-ball team for a two-year period but he couldn't even complete one full year.

Aaqib Javed, the former Pakistan cricketer, has been appointed the interim head coach of the Test team. Earlier, he was appointed the head coach of the white-ball team as well after Gary Kirsten stepped down.

Why did Jason Gillespie resign as Pakistan Test coach?

According to reports, Jason Gillespie's resignation was prompted by a combination of factors, including a power struggle within the team's selection committee and unmet demands regarding his role and compensation.

The troubles began when the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to curtail the power of both the coach and captain in selection matters midway through the Pakistan vs England Test series. This move effectively removed Gillespie from the selection committee, a decision that reportedly left him unhappy.

Furthermore, Jason Gillespie had expressed his desire to take on the role of all-format coach, which would have given him a more comprehensive and influential position within the team. However, this proposal was met with resistance from the PCB, which refused to grant him the expanded role.

Additionally, Jason Gillespie had requested a salary increase, which was also turned down by PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi. The Australian coach had also expressed reluctance to spend more time in Pakistan, a demand made by the PCB.