'Would Beat India In India Inside 3 Days': Ex-SL Captain's Razorsharp Warning To Virat, Rohit Ahead Of Champions Trophy

Indian Cricket Team will have a massive task to cut out when they start their ICC Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh on February 20. The 'Men In Blue' are tipped to be one of the favourites for the title this time.

India Struggled In Test Cricket In Recent Times

Rohit Sharma led his country all the way to glory when they defeated South Africa in the T20 World Cup final. But India's Test credentials have faced severe scrutiny following their recent performances in red-ball cricket. India's bullish record of 12 years without a home loss was recently broken by New Zealand as the Kiwis went on to inflict a 3-0 whitewash on Rohit Sharma and Co.

They suffered a similar outcome in Australia as the Aussies reclaimed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 3-1 Test series win over Virat Kohli's side recently.

Former Sri Lanka Captain Passes Out Verdict On India

Former Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga passed out a verdict on India's performance in Test cricket citing his 1996 Sri Lankan team would have beaten the current Indian team on Indian soil. The Sri Lanka team in 1996 consisted of some great names the likes of Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas, Aravinda de Silva and Sanath Jayasuriya.

In an interaction with the Telegraph the World Cup-winning skipper said, 'When I was captaining in the early 90s, you look at that batting order as a player... Gavaskar, Vengsarkar, Amarnath. We couldn’t get them out twice...

'Azharuddin, Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli, Dravid follow­ed. What quality players they were. I’ll ask you a question. Don’t get me wrong. Do we have that class in India now? I don’t think so.