WPL 2025 Auction: Gujarat Giants Bolster Squad With Top Talents And Most Expensive Buy

Gujarat Giants celebrated a successful WPL 2025 Player Auction as they made exciting additions to their squad for the upcoming season.

Gujarat Giants buy top talents at WPL 2025 Auction

West Indian star, Deandra Dottin was the first buy for the Gujarat Giants, bagged at Rs. 1.70 crores. Simran Shaikh was the next addition purchased at Rs. 1.90 crores, making her the most expensive player of the day. English all-rounder Danielle Gibson was purchased for Rs. 30 Lakh while Prakashika Naik completed Gujarat Giants’ haul. Her services were acquired for Rs. 10 Lakh.

The Gujarat Giants have bolstered their lineup with a focus on power hitting. Deandra Dottin, a veteran of 123 T20 Internationals, brings explosive firepower to the top order and skill with the ball. Meanwhile all-rounder Simran Shaikh, with nine previous outings in the WPL to her name, adds versatility and quick scoring in the middle and lower order.

Danielle Gibson, the 23-year-old bowling all-rounder and leg spinner Prakashika Naik will feature in the WPL for the first time.



Reflecting on the WPL auction, Head Coach Michael Klinger, said, “We are pleased to get the players we wanted. Our priority was to pick players that had a genuine chance of making it to the playing-eleven. We are excited to have Deandra back, especially because of her power with the bat and skill with the ball.”