WPL 2025: Strong Start for RCB's Title Defense As Perry And Ghosh Steer Team to Victory Against Gujarat Giants

The WPL 2025 season opener was an electrifying affair as Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru delivered fireworks at Vadodara's Kotambi Stadium. But RCB came with the intent to win it all, as Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh's blazing knocks aided the side to steer a 6-wicket win against the Giants. For RCB, it was an incredible turnaround after they struggled to gain momentum at the beginning of their innings after they lost openers Smriti Mandhana and Danni Wyatt in the span of just four balls.

RCB Fire Through The Gates, Defeat Gujarat Giants To Win WPL Opener

Wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh and the sensational Ellyse Perry went guns blazing with the bat as they smashed their respective fifties to propel RCB towards a spectacular win. The thrilling encounter featured Perry scoring 57 off 34 balls and an unbeaten Ghosh, who stood at 64 off 27 deliveries. The Aussie cricketer took full advantage after being dropped at 19 and gave the Gujarat Giants' bowling attack a tough time before getting dismissed. She forged a partnership with Raghavi Bist to counter the early setbacks.

Ellyse Perry is still recovering from the hip injury she sustained during the Women's Ashes. But that did not stop her from putting a showcase with the bat. After the Australian was dismissed, Richa Ghosh and Kanika Ahuja continued to add pressure on the bowlers as their errors gave RCB a golden chance to effectively chase the target. The Giants crippled under pressure by allowing 64 runs in the final five overs.

Ashleigh Gardner Stands Out For Gujarat Giants

The Gujarat Giants opened spectacularly with the bat and put up a huge target in the first innings. Veteran Beth Mooney and skipper Ashleigh Gardner soared through RCB to reach 201/5 in the first innings. They also lost some early wickets after Laura Wolvaardt and Dayalan Hemalatha were dismissed at 41.

The Giants skipper fired left and right to rake up runs and recover in the game. Gardner then forged a partnership with Deandra Dottin to add 67 runs in five overs.