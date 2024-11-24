Published 09:25 IST, November 24th 2024
Yashasvi Jaiswal SURPASSES Virat Kohli's Feat With Century in Perth vs Australia in 1st BGT Test
Young Yashasvi Jaiswal lived upto all the expectations as he slammed his maiden Test century in Australia on Sunday in the first Test against Australia.
Young Yashasvi Jaiswal lived upto all the expectations as he slammed his maiden Test century in Australia on Sunday in the first Test against Australia. After failing in the first essay, Jaiswal turned things around as he showed immense patience and grit against the formidable Australian bowling line-up to get to the milestone. But it was when Jaiswal went past 123 that he edged Virat Kohli . Up until some time back, Kohli held the highest individual score by an Indian batter at the venue. Kohli had hit 123 in 2018. Jaiswal is now set and Australia would surely like to see the back of him quickly as he is dominating proceeding now on the third day of the game at Perth.
THE TON
At the time of filing the copy, India were 245 for one with Jaiswal going strong 131*. India lead by 291 runs.
Jaiswal's Prep For Aus Tour
For a couple of days from morning till late evening, Jaiswal was stationed at the Thane stadium near his home, roughly facing 200 overs of throw-downs with a concrete slab positioned on an inclined plane (45 degree angle) at short of length (around the 10 metre area).
There Jaiswal was fed with throw-downs using orange and yellow coloured balls which were aimed at his rib cage and outside the off-stump around 145 s.
"The time was less so he practised at the Thane Stadium. The balls that were used were lighter in nature and hence travelled quicker through the air. The concrete slab was kept at short of length and he faced roughly around 200 overs across two days before he left for Australia," Zubin Bharucha, who is currently in Jeddah for the IPL auctions, shared with PTI.
Updated 09:30 IST, November 24th 2024