Yashasvi Jaiswal Shines Bright with Spectacular Ton, Propelling India's Dominance vs Australia

With his century scored from 110 runs off 215 balls on Day 3 of the First Test in Perth, Yashasvi Jaiswal set an outstanding mark. With nine fours and three sixes, his knock combined force with technique. Built on India's overwhelming lead of 258 runs after 212/1 in the second inning, this performance by KL Rahul supported him with a strong 77 before Mitchell Starc removed him. As India insisted on their supremacy in the game, Australia's bowlers battled to have an effect; Starc claimed the sole wicket on Day 3 as the game is still on with Jaiswal and Padikkal on the crease (as of 65.4 overs).