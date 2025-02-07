Published 14:33 IST, February 7th 2025
Yashasvi Jaiswal's Champions Trophy 2025 Dream Could Possibly End After Shubman Gill's Big Update On Team Combination
Yashasvi Jaiswal made his ODI debut for India in the first ODI of the IND vs ENG series. Jaiswal ended up scoring only 15 runs off 22 balls on his ODI debut.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
The ongoing India vs England ODI series is dress rehearsal for the 'Men in Blue' before they jet off to Dubai for the upcoming Champions Trophy. India won their first ODI of the Gautam Gambhir era in Nagpur. Led by stellar performances from Shubman Gill, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer, India defeated England by 4 wickets in the first IND vs ENG ODI. But as far as the team combination goes, India have plenty to figure out, keeping the fact in mind that they just have two more games left before they place their bets on the Champions Trophy.
Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal both have been picked in Team India's squad for the Champions Trophy. Interestingly, Gill and Jaiswal are both openers and only one of them can open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma. Things are getting worse for Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain with each passing day. Rohit failed to get rid of his ongoing poor form in the first IND vs ENG ODI match and was dismissed for just 2 runs. But there is more to the matter, which concerns both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli.
Yashasvi Jaiswal's Short-Lived ODI Debut Dream
Former India skipper Virat Kohli was rested for the first India vs England ODI that was played in Nagpur. Rohit Sharma confirmed that Kohli had a sore knee and hence he was not at hundred percent to play the match. This allowed the Indian team management to hand Yashasvi Jaiswal his ODI debut cap. In a makeshift arrangement, Jaiswal opened the batting will Rohit and Gill was pushed to the number three slot. Unfortunately, Jaiswal could manage to score only 15 runs from 22 balls.
Indian vice captain Shubman Gill has now dropped a major update on Kohli and his fitness. Gill has confirmed that Virat Kohli will play the 2nd ODI match between India and England and this puts Yashasvi Jaiswal's immediate ODI future under threat. Kohli will certainly bat at his original number three spot which creates a huge possibility for Gill to open the innings with Rohit Sharma.
Shreyas Iyer on the other hand was absolutely phenomenal with the bat in the first ODI and he scored a valiant 59 runs with a strike rate of 163.89. Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer is what India's top four might look like, not only in the remaining matches of the England series, but in the Champions Trophy as well.
India Eye Second Consecutive ICC Trophy
Rohit Sharma-led India ended their ICC Trophy drought in 2024 with an emphatic win over South Africa in the finals of World T20. The Indian team will start their Champions Trophy campaign on February 20, 2024 against Bangladesh. India play all their matches in Dubai, considering the fact that the Champions Trophy will be played in a 'Hybrid Model'
