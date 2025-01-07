Yashasvi Jaiswal Likely to Get Picked For India's 2025 Champions Trophy Squad - REPORT

Following his promising show in the recently concluded BGT, young Yashasvi Jaiswal may now get picked for the ODIs versus England and then the Champions Trophy . Jaiswal has been part of India's Test and T20I side, but is yet to make his ODI debut. While it cannot completely be confirmed, a report on Rev Sports makes this claim after Jaiswal emerged as the second-highest run-scorer in the Test series against Australia. He amassed 391 runs in the five-match series. The report claims he could be in the squad as the back-up opener. In all probability, young Shubman Gill and captain Rohit Sharma would be opening the batting.

JAISWAL'S 50-OVER STATS

The 23-year-old has amassed 1511 runs in 32 List A matches. His tally includes 3 centuries and 17 half-centuries. He has a highest score of 203 in List A cricket.

INDIA'S NEW VICE-CAPTAIN

Multiple reports claim that India would be having a new deputy for captain Rohit Sharma and it would be pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. The 31-year old pacer has never led the side in ODI's, but he has been the vice-captain of the team during the ODI series against South Africa early in 2022.

CT 25 PREVIEW