Yograj Singh Lavishes Praise On MS Dhoni After Robin Uthappa Accuses Virat Kohli Of Cutting Short Yuvraj Singh's Career

Yuvraj Singh's father, Yograj Singh has always been one of the biggest critic of MS Dhoni. Both Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni have led India to many memorable victories in the past and have won two World Cups together. The T20 World Cup in 2007 and the ODI World Cup in 2011. In many ways Yuvraj Singh was one of the chief architects of India's two different World Cup winning campaigns.

Yuvraj was battling cancer when India won the 2011 ODI World Cup, but it never reflected on his on-field performances. The Indian southpaw, who also is one of the greats to play the white ball format played his last international game under Virat Kohli's captaincy. Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj, time and again has expressed his relentless hate for MS Dhoni and has accused him of lot of wrongdoings, but it seems that he has had a change of heart lately.

Yograj Singh Lauds MS Dhoni's Leadership Skills

Former India cricketer and Yuvraj Singh's father, Yograj Singh has shocked everybody with his newfound appreciation for former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. While giving an interview to Samdish Bhati, Yograj Singh credited Dhoni for being a motivational captain. He also praised Dhoni's temperament and recalled his famous six against Aussie speedster Mitchell Johnson.

'According to me, MS Dhoni is a motivating captain who can always tell people what to do. The best thing about him was he would say "idhar dal, udhar dal". He could read the game very well. The best thing about him, which I like is that he is an extremely fearless man. If you remember, in Australia he was hit on the grill by a delivery off Mitchell Johnson. He stood his ground and the very next ball, he hit it for a towering six', said Yograj Singh. Yuvarj's father's comments come after Robin Uthappa revealed that Virat Kohli played a role in cutting short Yuvraj Singh's career.

Kohli Had A Part To Play In Cutting Short Yuvraj's Career: Uthappa

