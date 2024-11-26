Cristiano Ronaldo SCORES BRACE To Get Al-Nassr Near To Knockout Stages In AFC Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo is showing no signs of slowing down as he nears the age of 40. Week in and week out, Ronaldo has been virtually carrying Al-Nassr on his back in both the AFC Champions League and the Saudi Pro League. Due to Ronaldo's efforts, Al Nassr are currently in third in the Saudi Pro League and second in their group in the AFC Champions League Elite. Ronaldo did it again as he scored two goals to get Al Nassr a victory over Al-Gharafa.

Ronaldo Scores Important Brace As Al-Nassr Beat Al-Gharafa 3-1

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia defeated Al-Gharafa of Qatar 3-1 in the AFC Champions League Elite group stage on Monday.

Al-Nassr is virtually assured of a place in the knockout stages.

Ronaldo had two early shots well saved by goalkeeper Sergio Ricom, and half an hour in he placed the ball on the penalty spot. Sadio Mane went down in the area under a challenge from Matias Nani and the referee awarded a penalty. But the VAR overturned the decision.

Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Close Opportunity But Makes Up For It In The Second Half

Ronaldo then missed the best opportunity of the first 45 minutes, heading a free kick just wide from close range.

He made amends in the new half, heading home powerfully from an Angelo cross. Angelo then went around the goalkeeper for 2-0 in the 58th.

Ronaldo sealed the victory six minutes later, shooting home from inside the area.

Former Real Madrid striker Joselu pulled a goal back for Al-Gharafa.

After his masterclass against Al-Gharafa in the AFC Champions League Elite, Cristiano Ronaldo further extended his lead as the highest goalscorer in the history of football. He now has a total of 913 goals.