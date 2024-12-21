Search icon
Published 14:05 IST, December 21st 2024

East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live In India, US, UK and Australia

Here are all of the live streaming details for the ISl match between Jamshedpur FC and East Bengal FC.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
East Bengal FC | Image: East Bengal Club

East Bengal FC will face off against Jamshedpur FC in their ISL group stage match. East Bengal are currently towards the lower end of the ISL table whereas Jamshedpur FC are comparatively much higher than their opponents for this evening. East Bengal are not having the best of seasons but will be looking to turn it around with a win against Jamshedpur FC today. 

Where will East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 match between East Bengal FC and Jamshedpur FC will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

When will East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 match between East Bengal FC and Jamshedpur FC will be played on Saturday, December 21 at 7:30 PM IST. 

How to watch live broadcast of East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2024-25 match in India?

The live broadcast of the ISL 2024-25 match between East Bengal FC and Jamshedpur FC will be available on Sports 18 in India.

How to watch live streaming East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2024-25 match in India?

The live streaming of the ISL 2024-25 match between East Bengal FC and Jamshedpur FC will be available on Jio Cinema in India. 

How to watch East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2024-25 match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between East Bengal FC and Jamshedpur FC live on OneFootball.

How to watch East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2024-25 match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between East Bengal FC and Jamshedpur FC live on OneFootball.

How to watch East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2024-25 match in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between Mohammedan SC and Jamshedpur FC live on OneFootball.

Updated 14:05 IST, December 21st 2024

