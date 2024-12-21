Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live In India, US, UK and Australia

Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC will be facing off in their ISL match today as both teams will be trying to give it their all to get the win and the three points that come with it. Both Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC are currently in the middle of the ISL table and are hoping to rise in the same. A win tonight for Mumbai City FC can take them a long way as with three points they will jump straight to fourth place in the ISL standings.

Where will Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 match between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai.

When will Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 match between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC will be played on Saturday, December 21 at 5:00 PM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match in India?

The live broadcast of the ISL 2024-25 match between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC will be available on Sports 18 in India.

How to watch live streaming Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match in India?

The live streaming of the ISL 2024-25 match between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC will be available on Jio Cinema in India.

How to watch Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC live on OneFootball.

How to watch Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC live on OneFootball.

