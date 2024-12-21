Search icon
Published 07:55 IST, December 21st 2024

Girona Piles on Misery for Lowly Valladolid With Easy Victory

Girona beat Valladolid 3-0 and snapped an unhappy run of six games without a win in La Liga on Friday.The result lifted Girona two places to eighth while Valladolid stayed second from bottom with just three wins in 18 games.

Girona-32 goals | Image: AP

Girona beat Valladolid 3-0 and snapped an unhappy run of six games without a win in La Liga on Friday.

The result lifted Girona two places to eighth while Valladolid stayed second from bottom with just three wins in 18 games.

Valladolid has conceded more goals than any other team but it could do nothing about the opener after 31 minutes. David López’s shot from outside the box took a deflection and wrongfooted goalkeeper Karl Hein.

Hein’s misery continued eight minutes later when he got a hand on Abel Ruiz’s header but could not stop him from doubling Girona’s lead.

Danjuma made it 3-0 for Girona after 80 minutes with a close-range snapshot.

The result came at the end of a turbulent week for Valladolid. The club’s Brazilian owner Ronaldo Nazário said he would sell the club and run for president of the Brazilian Football Confederation.

Valladolid’s former mayor criticized Ronaldo and said he “had made promises he didn’t keep.”

Fans have protested the Brazilian’s stewardship of the club.

 

