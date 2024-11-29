Search icon
Published 12:35 IST, November 29th 2024

Lionel Messi Reflects on His Most Special Moment at Barcelona: 'Without a Doubt, It is When...'

Lionel Messi recalls the most significant moment of his Barcelona career, emphasizing its importance and the lasting impact it had on him.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
The Top 10 Highest Scorers In El Clasico History | Image: AP

Lionel Messi is arguably one of the best footballers in the history of FC Barcelona. Departing from the club back in 2021, the Argentine was never seen at his best level, which fans once witnessed in a Blaugrana shirt. The Argentine player has always been vocal about his love for the Spanish club. 

Lionel Messi reveals his best FC Barcelona memory

Lionel Messi has said that his Barcelona senior team debut marks the most important turning point in his career with the club. Having established himself as the best player in the club's history, the Argentine hero left Barcelona following an outstanding 17-year career.

Beginning his football career at the esteemed La Masia academy, Messi quickly acquired his first team berth. He is the all-time leader in both categories having scored 672 goals and given 303 assists across 778 matches.

Thinking back on his stay at Barcelona, Messi revealed his most prized memory, saying (via Reshad Rahman on X):

“If I had to pick one special moment it would be the day I made my debut. Because of the sacrifices I made, moving to another country, changing my life completely to achieve that dream. The day I made my debut for the first team was without a doubt the most important moment for me”

“I was lucky that God led me to this place [Barcelona] and I spent my whole life in this wonderful club. Representing the Barcelona first team as we love and want is a great pride for me. I miss the club, the city, the people and all that love. As always, I hope we can continue to succeed and make this club bigger and better. I miss the club, the city, the people and all the love. As always, I hope we can continue to succeed and make this club even greater."

On October 16, 2004, Lionel Messi made his Barcelona debut in a La Liga game against Espanyol.

Messi left Barcelona in 2021 after an incredible career with the team. He led La Blaugrana win four UEFA Champions League crowns, seven Copa del Rey medals, and ten La Liga titles throughout his tenure. Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent after Barcelona's financial difficulties prohibited them from extending his contract. He currently plays Major League Soccer for Inter Miami.

