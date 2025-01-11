Manchester City vs Salford City Live Streaming: How To Watch The FA Cup Match In India, UK, & US?

After a sinister run in the 2024-25 season so far, Manchester City FC looks to be getting back on their feet. The defending champions of EPL have won their last two fixtures, and they would be eager to continue their winning streak. At home, City FC would face off against Salford City in the third round of the FA Cup tournament. Man City will face Salford for the first time ever, and the hosts are the ones who are being favoured to win the match. However, Pep Guardiola and his men would not underestimate the underdogs as they could pull off a major upset. Ahead of the competition, take a look at all the details you need to know, including the telecast and streaming details, timings, venue, and more.

Manchester City vs Salford City Live Streaming: Know All The Details For The Match Here

When Will The Manchester City vs Salford City Match Take Place?

The Manchester City vs Salford City match will take place on Saturday, 11th January 2025. The timing for the kick-off is set at 11:15 PM IST

Where Will The Manchester City vs Salford City Match Take Place?

The Manchester City vs Salford City match will be hosted at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

How To Watch The Manchester City vs Salford City Match Live Telecast In India

Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Salford City Match live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

How To Watch The Manchester City vs Salford City Match Live Streaming In India

Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Salford City Match live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website.

How To Watch The Manchester City vs Salford City Match Live In The US?

Fans in the United States can watch the Manchester City vs Salford City Match live on ESPN+. The timings for the kickoff are 12:45 PM ET, 11:45 AM CT, 10:45 AM MT and 09:45 AM PT.

How To Watch The Manchester City vs Salford City Match Live In The UK?