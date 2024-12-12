Search icon
Published 12:43 IST, December 12th 2024

Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC Live Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live In India, US, UK and Australia?

Here are all of the live streaming details for the ISL match between Odisha FC and East Bengal FC.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Odisha FC | Image: ISL

Odisha FC and East Bengal FC will be going head to head in their ISL match tonight. Both of these teams are currently placed in the middle and bottom half of the table as Odisha FC are currently in 5th place and as for East Bengal they are 11th in the table. Odisha FC are equally matched as they have four wins, four draws and three losses. East Bengal on the other hand have managed only two wins so far in the season. 

Where will Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 match between Odisha FC and East Bengal FC will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

When will Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 match between Odisha FC and East Bengal FC will be played on Thursday, December 12 at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC ISL 2024-25 match in India?

The live broadcast of the ISL 2024-25 match between Odisha FC and East Bengal FC will be available on Sports 18 in India.

How to watch live streaming Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC ISL 2024-25 match in India?

The live streaming of the ISL 2024-25 match between Odisha FC and East Bengal FC will be available on Jio Cinema in India.

How to watch Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC ISL 2024-25 match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between Odisha FC and East Bengal FC live on OneFootball. 

How to watch Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC ISL 2024-25 match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between Odisha FC and East Bengal FC live on OneFootball.

How to watch Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC ISL 2024-25 match in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between Odisha FC and East Bengal FC live on OneFootball.

