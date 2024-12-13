Search icon
Published 14:24 IST, December 13th 2024

Punjab FC vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL LIVE in India, US, UK and Australia?

Here are all of the live streaming details for the ISL match between Punjab FC and Jamshedpur FC.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Punjab FC | Image: ISL

Punjab FC and Jamshedpur FC will face off tonight in their ISL group stage match. Both teams have fallen far in the ISL table and will be looking to get back to the top. Punjab FC are currently in fourth and Jamshedpur FC are down in eighth. With a win today, Punjab FC could go to third place and cut into the lead of the leaders.

Where will Punjab FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 match between Punjab FC and Jamshedpur FC will be played at JRD Tata Sports Complex. 

When will Punjab FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 match between Punjab FC and Jamshedpur FC will be played on Friday, 13th December at 7:30 PM IST. 

How to watch live broadcast of Punjab FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2024-25 match in India?

The live broadcast of the ISL 2024-25 match between Punjab FC and Jamshedpur FC will be available on Sports 18 in India.

How to watch live streaming Punjab FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2024-25 match in India?

The live streaming of the ISL 2024-25 match between Punjab FC and Jamshedpur FC will be available on Jio Cinema in India.    

How to watch Punjab FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2024-25 match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between Punjab FC and Jamshedpur FC live on OneFootball.  

How to watch Punjab FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2024-25 match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between Punjab FC and Jamshedpur FC live on OneFootball.

How to watch Punjab FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2024-25 match in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between Punjab FC and Jamshedpur FC live on OneFootball.

Updated 14:24 IST, December 13th 2024

