'We Have A Great Chance': Real Madrid Manager Content Despite 3-3 Draw Against Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid drew 3-3 against Rayo Vallecano in their La Liga match as they missed a golden opportunity to top of the La Liga table and overtake arch-rivals FC Barcelona. It was a high scoring affair between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid as both teams tried to get the better of each other. Despite missing out on the opportunity to go to the top of the table, manager Carlo Ancelotti is satisfied with his teams performance.

Carlo Ancelotti Believes Real Madrid Are On Right Path Despite Draw

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti admitted his team dropped its guard in defense when his players left López and Mumin unchecked to turn in crosses. But he said he was “satisfied” with his team’s reaction, especially given the injuries to defensive starters Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, and Ferland Mendy.

He also looked to last season, when his team drew twice with Rayo.

“Last year we didn’t win here, we drew, and we won the league anyway,” Ancelotti said. “We are playing well and on the right path. So, we had a draw. We need to look toward the next games.”

Madrid, as the Champions League titleholder, next travels to Qatar to play the Intercontinental Cup final against Mexican club Pachuca.

‘We Have A Great Chance To Win A Title On Wednesday’: Carlo Ancelotti

“We have a great chance to win a title on Wednesday, which would put the cherry on top of a great year,” Ancelotti said.

Bellingham took his league scoring run to six games in a row.

Vinícius will miss the next game at home against Sevilla after picking up his fifth yellow card, this time for protesting.

Rayo was in 13th place. The modest club has also held Atletico Madrid to 1-1 and forced Barcelona to rally for a 2-1 thanks to a late goal.

“Before the game we talked about all our recent games with Real Madrid when we had been close to winning, so we knew that if they weren’t on their game then we could get a good result,” Rayo coach Íñigo Pérez said.