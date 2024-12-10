Search icon
Published 14:38 IST, December 10th 2024

Real Madrid vs Atalanta LIVE Streaming: How To Watch UCL LIVE in India, US, UK and Australia?

Here are all of the live streaming details for the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Atalanta.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Kylian Mbappe | Image: AP Photo

Defending champions Real Madrid are not having the best of campaigns in the UEFA Champions League this season as they get ready to travel to play against Atalanta. Real Madrid are currently down in 24th in the Champions League table and are looking to improve their fortunes in the tournament in which they are most successful. Atalanta on the other hand are doing well and are in the fifth spot in the tournament. 

Where will Real Madrid vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match be played?

The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Real Madrid and Atalanta will be played at the Gewiss Stadium.

When will Real Madrid vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match be played?

The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Real Madrid and Atalanta will be played on Wednesday, December 11 at 1:30 AM IST. 

How to watch live broadcast of Real Madrid vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match in India?

The live broadcast of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Real Madrid and Atalanta will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch live streaming Real Madrid vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match in India?

The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Real Madrid and Atalanta will be available on SonyLIV in India. 

How to watch Real Madrid vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Real Madrid and Atalanta live on Paramount+.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Real Madrid and Atalanta live on TNT Sport and BBC

How to watch Real Madrid vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Real Madrid and Atalanta live on Stan Sport.

Updated 14:38 IST, December 10th 2024

