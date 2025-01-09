Real Madrid vs Mallorca LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Spanish Super Cup Semi-Finals Live In India, USA, UK and AUS?

Football heavyweights Real Madrid will take on Mallorca in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final as they look to book a place in the finals and take on their arch-rivals FC Barcelona. Barcelona have already secured their place in the finals and Real Madrid are looking to do the same as they take on Mallorca in the semi-finals.

Where Will The Real Madrid Vs Mallorca Spanish Super Cup Match Take Place?

The Spanish Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Mallorca and will take place at the King Abdullah Sports City in Saudi Arabia.

When Will The Real Madrid Vs Mallorca Spanish Super Cup Match Take Place?

The Spanish Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Mallorca will take place on Friday, January 10th at 12:30 AM IST.

How To Watch The Real Madrid Vs Mallorca Spanish Super Cup Match Live Telecast In India?

Unfortunately the Real Madrid vs Mallorca Spanish Super Cup match won’t broadcast in India as there is no official broadcast partner for Spanish Super Cup in the country.

How To Watch The Real Madrid Vs Mallorca Live Streaming Of Spanish Super Cup Match In India?

Fans can watch the Real Madrid vs Mallorca Spanish Super Cup live streaming in India on the FanCode app.

How To Watch The Real Madrid Vs Mallorca Live Streaming Of Spanish Super Cup Match In USA?

Fans can watch the Real Madrid vs Mallorca Spanish Super Cup live streaming in USA on Fubo and ESPN+.

How To Watch The Real Madrid Vs Mallorca Live Streaming Of Spanish Super Cup Match In UK?

Fans in UK can watch the live streaming of Real Madrid vs Mallorca Spanish Super Cup match on Movistar Plus.

How To Watch The Real Madrid Vs Mallorca Live Streaming Of Spanish Super Cup Match In Australia?