Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 12:52 IST, November 22nd 2024

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in SPL? How to Watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Qadisiyah Live Streaming?

Let's take a look at details related to how to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Qadisiyah live streaming. Plus, will Cristiano Ronaldo play in the Saudi Pro League game?

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Cristiano Ronaldo | Image: AP

Al-Nassr invites Al-Qadisiyah at Al-Awwal Park tonight's Saudi Pro League game; start is set for 10:30 PM. Currently third in the standings with an undefeated record of six victories and four draws, Al-Nassr wants to bolster their championship challenge against a strong Al-Qadisiyah, who holds fifth position. Both sides arrive to this game with momentum; Al-Nassr has been strong defensively and particularly with players like Cristiano Ronaldo has shown offensive power. Al-Qadisiyah, on the other hand, promises an intriguing meeting because they want to keep their current run of form after a stellar performance on their previous excursions.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in the Al-Nassr vs Al-Qadisiyah match?

Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo is available to play in the upcoming match against Al-Qadisiyah as he eyes to play club football after his incredible performance for both club and country since the start of the season.

Where will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Qadisiyah Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr vs Al-Qadisiyah will be played at the Al -Awwal Park.

When will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Qadisiyah Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr vs Al-Qadisiyah will be played at 10:30 PM IST on Friday, November 22, 2024.

How do I watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Qadisiyah Saudi Pro League match in India?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Qadisiyah will be televised live on Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 10:30 PM IST.

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Qadisiyah live streaming Saudi Pro League match in India?

The live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Qadisiyah will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. The match will start at 10:30 PM IST.

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Qadisiyah live streaming Saudi Pro League match in the USA?

In the USA, the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Qadisiyah will be broadcast live on Fox Sports. The live streaming will be available on the Fox Sports app and website. The match will take place at 12:00 PM ET in the USA.

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Qadisiyah live streaming Saudi Pro League match in the UK?

The live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Qadisiyah will be available on DAZN, as the streaming service platform recently acquired the rights for the UK region. The match will kick off at 6:00 p.m. BST in the UK.

 

Updated 17:17 IST, November 22nd 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.