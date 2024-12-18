‘No One Can Keep You Out Of The Indian Team If You Perform In HIL’: Former India Star Affan Yousuf

Affan Yousuf, a former star of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team, has been waiting for an opportunity to prove himself and make his way back into the national setup since 2017. Despite his relentless efforts in the domestic circuit, success remained elusive. However, with the Hockey India League (HIL) returning after a seven-year hiatus, Affan sees a ray of hope for a comeback.

Affan made a name for himself in the previous editions of the HIL, starting with Jaypee Punjab Warriors in 2015 and shining for Dabang Mumbai in 2016 and 2017. However, later that year, he played his last match for the Indian Men’s Hockey Team at the 2017 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, coinciding with the temporary halt of the HIL.

When asked how he stayed motivated after being dropped from the national team, Affan shared, "It was my own dedication; I wasn’t satisfied with just having donned the Indian jersey and securing a job. Till the last day, I want to play hockey with complete dedication. My Indian Oil team coach, Deepak Thakur, and Manager, Devesh Chauhan, also motivated me to keep myself in contention for a comeback and to show everyone that I am still alive when the time comes."

In September this year, playing for his employers in the 4th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2024, Affan notched up three goals in seven matches, helping his team - Petroleum Sports Promotion Board claim the trophy. This performance bolstered his confidence about being picked during the HIL auction in October.

"I kept playing domestic hockey regularly to stay sharp. There was constant speculation that the HIL would return. So, myself, Talwinder, and Devender Walmiki – a few of the guys who were part of the Indian setup before – had it in our minds to be ready in case opportunities like this arise,” Affan commented.

During the auction, Affan experienced a mix of anticipation and doubt. "I was expecting teams to pick me based on my performance in the Senior Nationals and previous tournaments. But when the auction was underway, a few players who I thought would definitely be picked went unsold, and it made me doubt if any team would bid for me. My heartbeat shot up in anticipation when my name was called, but thankfully, when the bidding began, I felt a wave of relief crash over me," he revealed.

The Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers picked up the talented midfielder from Bhopal for 11.5 lakhs on the second day of the HIL auction. He will now feature alongside notable hockey personalities like Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Jugraj Singh, Florent van Aubel, and Sam Lane.

"I am very excited to play with the forwards in our team; they are among the best in the league, in my opinion. We have strong Indian forwards who have just returned with a Bronze medal from the Olympics and some world-renowned names like Florent van Aubel and Sam Lane. As a midfielder, it is a great opportunity for me. These players know how to make space for themselves, lead defenders into dangerous pockets, and receive the ball under pressure. It will be a great experience to work in tandem with these boys and rack up a few assists," Affan expressed his excitement.