Former US Open Winner Juan Martin del Potro Officially Bids Farewell To Tennis

Juan Martin del Potro, who has been acknowledged to carry one of the greatest forehands in the history of Tennis, officially bid farewell to the game of tennis on Sunday (2 December) in a tearful exhibition against Novak Djokovic in Buenos Aires.

Argentina’s two-time Olympic medallist - who has not played competitively since 2022 after a series of wrist and knee injuries derailed his career - won 6-4, 7-5 with 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic allowing Del Potro to forehand the match winner for his final swing.

The two hugged at the net afterwards as Del Potro’s compatriots Gabriela Sabatini and Gisela Dulko were also on hand to say goodbye.

“I’m finishing my career and leaving happy," said the Argentine, who paid tribute to the Serb for taking the time to play against him one last time.

“From the heart, I thank everyone who came and supported me throughout my career. All the love from the people has filled my soul all these years.”

“(I’ve known him) about 12 years," Djokovic said of his 36-year-old friend who is one year his junior.

“But I think in the last few months and also over time, I feel Juan Martin much closer to my heart because when you play against your rival it’s a little bit different.