Roman Reigns Reflects On Receiving The Sacred Ula Fala From The High Chief Seiuli, Says It's 'A Great Honor'

The WWE RAW's premiere on Netflix saw the 'OTC' Roman Reigns lock horns with the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief Solo Sikoa under Tribal Combat Rules. The action opened the historic RAW on Netflix showcase, which drew a lot of audience globally. After a lot of back and forth between the two competitors and a lot of interference from both sides, The OTC reigned supreme as he put Soli Sikoa down for the one, two, three count. After the match, Reigns received the highest Samoan honour back, and he received it from the hands of the High Chief Seiuli, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. Roman reflected on his thoughts on receiving the sacred Ula Fala from the final boss.

Roman Reigns Talks About Receiving The Ula Fala from 'High Chief' The Rock

After winning the Tribal Combat against Solo Sikoa, fans were in for a shock when The Rock presented the ula fala necklace to Roman Reigns. He said that it was nothing less than an honour to receive the highest honour from 'The Final Boss.'

"It was a great honour. You know to be able to represent our family, to be able to represent from all the way from the very beginning, the High Chief Peter Maivia, to my father, Sika, my uncle Afa, to be able to showcase our legacy... it's all about this representation, that's all I really want to do is represent my family and just showcase our talents and just how good we are at this craft, and tonight was just another opportunity to go out there and do that and who better to do that with than Dwayne," the OTC said at the post-show of RAW's premiere on Netflix.

Image: WWE [Screengrab]

WWE & Netflix Hit New Records With Monday Night RAW Premiere

Monday Night RAW officially ushered into a new era as they began programming on Netflix, opening a horde of possibilities. The Premiere show, which took place at Los Angeles' newly built Intuit Dome, broke records and also set a new benchmark.