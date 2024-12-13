WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Live Streaming: Full Match Card, Venue, Timings, & Other Details

The WWE is all set to revitalize the Saturday Night's Main Event as the iconic 80s wrestling event is all set to make it's return. After 16 years, the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum will be hosting the event which once briefly replaced the Saturday Night Live. The WWE's top superstars are all set to feature in the showcase event, with Finn Balor, GUNTHER, Drew McIntyre, Tiffany Stratton, Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens & more are featured on the card. Hall of Famer Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura will also be back in the WWE and will be on commentary duty for the show. Check out all the details you need to know for the WWE show.