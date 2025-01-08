Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.2.1 With “Important” Bug Fixes

Apple has rolled out a small but important update for iPhone users—the new iOS 18.2.1 update comes weeks after iOS 18.2. Without specifying the details, Apple has mentioned in the changelog that the new update brings “important” bug fixes for the iPhone. The iPhone maker has also said that the update is “recommended” for all users, hinting at the urgency with which all eligible iPhone owners should download and install the update.

Depending on the iPhone model, iOS 18.2.1 can be between 372MB and 511MB in size. The eligible models include the latest iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro series. Since this is a minor update, it does not target the expansion of Apple Intelligence features. That will likely happen with the iOS 18.3 update, which is reported to be out sometime in April.

Eligible iPhone models

– iPhone XR

– iPhone XS and XS Max

– iPhone 11

– iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

– iPhone 12 and 12 mini

– iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max

– iPhone 13 and 13 mini

– iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max

– iPhone 14 and 14 Plus

– iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max

– iPhone 15 and 15 Plus

– iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max

– iPhone 16 and 16 Plus

– iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max

– iPhone SE (2nd gen)

– iPhone SE (3rd gen)

How to download and update the iPhone to iOS 18.2.1?