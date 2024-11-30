Apple Store Offer on iPhones: Full List of Deals

Apple's Shopping Event has just begun, marking the celebrations starting Black Friday through Cyber Monday. While these offers are not available in India, there is a way for buyers to take advantage of the Shopping Event. But it cannot work for everyone. For the rest of the customers, Apple Store Online has another offer where an online purchase is made.

Apple Store Offer in India

When buying an eligible product from Apple Store Online, customers can use a bank card to receive a cashback of up to ₹10,000. However, the cashback value depends on the product. According to the Apple Store Online, buying an iPhone can get customers up to ₹5,000.

Eligible cards

Apple has listed American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank as the eligible partner banks for the cashback offer. That means users with nearly all credit cards from these banks will receive a cashback. Cashback offers will apply to both upfront and EMI payments, according to the Apple Store Online.

List of iPhone cashback offers

As mentioned, the cashback value depends on the iPhone model customers buy. This is the official list of cashback:

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max — ₹5000

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus — ₹5000

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus — ₹4000

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus — ₹3000

iPhone SE — ₹2000

Apple's online store also lets customers trade in an old smartphone to receive up to ₹67,500 as a discount on the iPhone purchase. “And, if you’re buying a new iPhone, you can exchange your current smartphone for instant credit* towards the purchase of a new one,” said Apple on its online store website.

Apple Shopping Event