Apple Watch Users Can Now Unlock Their Tesla Cars With New App

Apple Watch users can unlock their Tesla cars with a dedicated app, which will roll out as part of the Tesla Holiday 2024 update next week. The new watchOS app, which joins a slew of other new features and improvements for eligible Tesla vehicles, will practically eliminate the need for manual unlocking, bringing the entire experience to the Apple Watch.

What will the Tesla's Apple Watch app offer?

In a post on X, Tesla announced that its new app for the Apple Watch will bring the phone key functionality, allowing users to unlock doors to their cars. However, the app's features extend beyond this functionality. Tesla owners will also be able to open the trunk of their cars, check the battery level, and even adjust the climate right from the Apple Watch app. The app, as seen in the screenshot posted by Tesla's X account, is simple and intuitive and shows the model's 3D photo automatically on the screen after the user has paired the Apple Watch with their Tesla car.

Tesla's dedicated app for the Apple Watch, however, is exclusive as the carmaker has not announced a similar service for those with Android-powered smartwatches. Wear OS users may still have to rely on third-party apps to manage their Tesla cars, even though the functionality is limited on them.

Tesla's Holiday 2024 update