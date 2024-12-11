Search icon
  • YouTube Now Lets Users Dub Their Videos in Other Languages: How to Use

Published 17:10 IST, December 11th 2024

YouTube Now Lets Users Dub Their Videos in Other Languages: How to Use

YouTube has rolled out a new feature that lets users dub their videos in other supported languages. Here's a guide to using this feature.

Reported by: Tech Desk
Pixabay | Image: Pixabay

YouTube has announced a new feature that enables users to dub their videos in other languages. Announcing the development, the company said that with its new auto-dubbing feature for videos, creators will be able to make their videos, that are focused on knowledge and information, be available to viewers in languages other than English.

The company says that creators don't need to turn on manually. "YouTube will automatically detect the language of your video and create dubbed versions in other languages," the company wrote in a blog post. The dubbed videos will be available in the Languages section of YouTube Studios. Creators can then unpublish or even delete the dubs that they don't like.

Furthermore, the company says that a video that is shot in English will be dubbed into French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish, while a video shot in any of the mentioned languages will be dubbed into English automatically.

YouTube auto-dubbing feature: How to use it?

How to turn off auto-dubbing for a YouTube channel

Step 1: Sign into YouTube Studio on your PC.
Step 2: the Settings icon.
Step 3: Go to Upload Defaults option.
Step 4: Go to Advanced Settings option.
Step 5: Uncheck the Allow automatic dubbing box.
Step 6: the Save button.

How to turn on auto-dubbing for a YouTube channel

Step 1: Open YouTube Studio on your PC.
Step 2: the YouTube Settings icon.
Step 3: Go to Upload Defaults option and then go to Advanced Settings.
Step 4: Check the Allow automatic dubbing box.
Step 5: Choose the languages you want to dub the video in.
Step 6: the Save button.

How to publish a dub on YouTube

Step 1: Sign into YouTube Studio on your PC.
Step 2: Content.
Step 3: Select the video you want to manage dubbing for.
Step 4: Languages.
Step 5: the downward facing arrow in the Audio column.
Step 6: Publish option.

How to delete a dub on YouTube

Step 1: Sign into YouTube Studio on your PC.
Step 2: Content and then select the video you want to manage for dubbing.
Step 3: Languages.
Step 4: the downward facing arrow in the Audio column.
Step 5: Select Delete.

 

Updated 17:10 IST, December 11th 2024

