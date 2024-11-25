Boat Airdopes Loop open-ear earbuds launched in India: Price, features

Home grown audio brand, Boat, launched new earbuds dubbed as Boat Airdopes Loop in India today. These newly launched earbuds a design that is different from the company's existing lineup of earbuds. The Boat Airdopes Loop come with a clip-on style design where a part of the earbud goes behind the user's ear. Boat says that its newly launched earbuds offer with what it describes as the 'Air Conduction' technology for delivering an immersive sound experience.

Boat Airdopes Loop India price and availability

The newly launched Boat Airdopes Loop open wireless stereo (OWS) earbuds are available in Lavender Mist, Cool Grey and Pearl White colour variants. These earbuds are priced at Rs 1,999 and can be purchased from boAt-lifestyle.com, Flipkart, Amazon, and Myntra and offline stores in India.

Boat Airdopes Loop features and specifications

As mentioned before, the Boat Airdopes Loop OWS earbuds come with a clip-on design with support for splash resistant technology. These earbuds come with 12mm dynamic drivers that offer an enhanced bass experience along with a frequency range support ranging betwen 20Hz and 20KHz. They also come with quad mic with ENC technology, which the company says delivers 'crystal-clear' calls along with advanced noise-filtering technology.

On the feature front, the Boat Airdopes Loop OWS earbuds support Dual EQ Modes, which includes a Signature Sound Mode for a richer audio experience and a Private Mode for a more intimate listening experience. Additionally, these OWS earbuds come with a Beast Mode for gaming that offers a low latency of 40ms during gaming.

Coming to connectivity, the Boat Airdopes Loop OWS earbuds feature support for Bluetooth version 5.3 along with Instant Wake and Pair feature.