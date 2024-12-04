Published 20:10 IST, December 4th 2024
iPhone Hacks: How to Reset an Old iPhone
Apple's iPhone users can reset their iPhones using several ways. Here is a step-by-step guide to hard reset an old iPhone.
iPhone hacks: Apple recently launched the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Plus in India. The iPhone 16 series smartphones gave a lot of iPhone users a reason to upgrade their iPhones owing to the Apple Intelligence-based features that these devices support.
So, here is a step-by-step guide for all the iPhone users who find themselves in a situation wherein they need to reset their old iPhones in order to upgrade their devices. This guide also includes a step-by-step account of how iPhone users can reset the eSIM on their old iPhone models.
iPhone hacks: How to reset an iPhone
Step 1: Open the Settings app on your old iPhone.
Step 2: Tap the General option.
Step 3: Tap the Transfer or Reset iPhone option and then tap the Reset option.
Step 4: Now tap the Erase All Content and Settings option.
Step 5: Enter your iPhone passcode or Apple Account password.
Step 6: Tap the Continue option to confirm your selection and start the resetting process.
iPhone hacks: How to reset an iPhone using a Mac or a Windows PC
Step 1: Connect your old iPhone to your Mac or your Windows PC with a USB-C cable.
Step 2: On your Mac, the Finder icon to open a Finder window. Alternatively, open the Apple Devices app on your Windows PC.
Step 3: the iPhone icon in the Finder sidebar below the Locations icon.
Step 4: the General option at the top of the window.
Step 5: Restore iPhone and then the Restore option to confirm your selection.
iPhone hacks: How to erase eSIM on your iPhone
Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone.
Step 2: Tap the Cellular settings.
Step 3: If you have a single plan, tap the Delete eSIM option.
Step 4: If you have multiple plans, tap the plan that you want to erase.
Step 5: Tap the Delete Plan option.
Updated 20:10 IST, December 4th 2024