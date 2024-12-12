Vivo X200 vs Oppo Find X8: Which Premium Smartphone Should You Pick?

Vivo X200 vs Oppo Find X8: Vivo launched its premium budget smartphone, the Vivo X200, in India today. This newly launched smartphone is a part of the company's X200 Series and it comes with top-of-the-line features such as a triple rear camera setup, a big battery and MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 system-on-chip (SoC). In India, Vivo's newly launched premium smartphone competes with the Oppo Find X8 that arrived in India last month. Just like the Vivo X200, the Oppo Find X8 is powered by the Dimensity 9400 and sports a triple camera setup at the back, which makes up for a stiff competition.

So, here is a feature-by-feature comparison between the Vivo X200 and the Oppo Find X8 that will help users pick the right premium smartphone for themselves:

Vivo X200 vs Oppo Find X8: Which smartphone to pick?

Vivo X200 vs Oppo Find X8: Design and Display

The Vivo X200 comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels, 120Hz screen refresh rate and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. Additionally, it comes with IP68 + IP69 rating.

The Oppo Find X8, on the other hand, comes with a 6.59-inch AMOLED Infinite View Display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, 2760 × 1256 pixel resolution, IP68 + IP69 rating and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection in the front, which makes the display immune to damages. This smartphone also has an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.

Vivo X200 vs Oppo Find X8: Processor and Storage

Both the phones, that is, the Vivo X200 and the Oppo Find X8, are powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 chipset. Both these devices offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Vivo X200 vs Oppo Find X8: Operating System

Both the phones run Android 15 mobile operating system. While the Vivo X200 runs Funtouch OS 15 skin, the Oppo Find X8 runs ColorOS 15.

However, Oppo is offering four years of OS updates and six years of security updates to the buyers. Vivo has revealed OS update related details yet.

Vivo X200 vs Oppo Find X8: Cameras

The Vivo X200 offers a triple rear camera setup at the back, which includes a 50MP lens with OIS and Sony IMX 921 sensor, a 50MP wide-angle AF lens and a 50MP telephoto lens with OIS, 3x optical zoom and Sony IMX 882 sensor. On the front, it has a 32MP camera.

The Oppo Find X8, on the other hand, offers a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens with Sony LYT-700 sensor, a 50MP wide-angle lens with OIS and Samsung 5KJN5 sensor and a 50MP telephoto lens with Sony LYT-600 sensor, 3X zoom and OIS. On the front, it has a 32MP camera with Sony IMX 615 sensor.

Vivo X200 vs Oppo Find X8: Battery

The Oppo Find X8 is backed a 5,630mAh silicon carbon battery with support for 80W SUPERVOOC charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging technology.

The Vivo X200 features a bigger 5800mAh Li-ion battery with 90W charging technology.

Vivo X200 vs Oppo Find X8: Price and Colours

The Vivo X200 comes in Natural Green and Cosmos Black colour variants. It costs Rs 65,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and Rs 71,999 for the 16GB + 512GB variant.