Vivo X200, X200 Pro Smartphones Launched in India Starting at Rs 65,999: Top features, India Price

Vivo X200 Series India launch: Vivo launched the Vivo X200 Series smartphones in India today. The Vivo X200 Series includes two smartphones -- the Vivo X200 and the Vivo X200 Pro. These smartphones are a part of the company's premium smartphone series, which includes the Vivo X100 Series and the company's first foldable phone in India, that is the Vivo X Fold3 Pro. In India, the Vivo X200 competes with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series and the Oppo Find X8 Series.

Take a look at the detailed India pricing and the features of the Vivo X200 Series.

Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro India price and availability

The Vivo X200 Pro comes in a single variant with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space and it costs Rs 94,999. The Vivo X200, on the other hand, is available in two variants. While the 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 65,999, the 16GB + 512GB variant costs Rs 71,999.

The Vivo X200 Series will be available for pre-orders in India starting 3PM today via Amazon India, Flipkart and Vivo's online store in the country. It will be available for purchase starting December 19. As a part of the launch offer, the company is offering a discount of Rs 7,200 on the purchases made using HDFC Bank, SBI and Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards.

Vivo X200 Pro Features

Vivo X200 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels, a dynamic screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. It comes with a glass back and IP rating of IP69, which makes it resistant to dust and water. This smartphone is available in Titanium Gray and Cosmos Black colour variants.

Coming to the internals, the Vivo X200 Pro is powered by the 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400 system-on-chip that is coupled with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It runs Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15, and it comes with a 6,000mAh Li-ion battery with support for 90W FlashCharge technology and 30W Wireless FlashCharge technology.

On the camera front, the Vivo X200 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup at the back, which includes a 50MP lens with OIS and Sony LYT-818 sensor, a 50MP wide-angle AF lens and a 200MP telephoto lens with OIS, 3.7x optical zoom with HP9 sensor. On the front, it has a 32MP camera.

Lastly, the Vivo X200 Pro has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C and e-SIM for connectivity.

Vivo X200 Features

Vivo X200, on the other hand, comes with a slightly smaller 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. It is available in Natural Green and Cosmos Black colour variants.

While it is powered by the same processor and OS as the Vivo X200 Pro, it offers more RAM and storage options. It is available in 12GB and 16GB RAM variants and 256GB and 512GB storage variants. It also comes with a smaller 5,800mAh Li-ion battery with support for 90W FlashCharge technology.