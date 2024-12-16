HMD Arc Entry-Level Android Smartphone Revealed

HMD, which now identifies itself as Human Mobile Devices, has launched another smartphone without the Nokia branding. The new HMD Arc is an entry-level smartphone, so while it covers the basic smartphone functionalities, customers can expect only so much from it. The Arc brings the near-stock Android experience, but it is the stripped-down version that supports apps such as Google Go, Gmail Go, and YouTube Go.

HMD Arc price

The new HMD Arc has been listed on the company website, but the details on its price and availability are unclear, according to a Finnish blog Suomimobiili.

HMD Arc specifications

The listing of the smartphone on the company’s website has revealed what the HMD Arc comes with. It has a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD with a 60Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Powering the smartphone is an Unisoc 9863A processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, expandable via a microSD card. The smartphone runs Android 14 (Go edition), which supports the lighter versions of most apps.

The HMD Arc features a 13MP main sensor on the back, alongside a secondary sensor the resolution of which is unclear currently. The selfie camera uses a 5MP sensor, which also doubles as a video call camera. The smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery, which the company claims can last a day easily. However, charging this battery may take a lot of time, thanks to just 10W charging speed support on the smartphone. HMD has included a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the Arc, but there is also face unlock functionality available. The HMD Arc is also IP52/IP54-rated for resistance against dust and water ingress.