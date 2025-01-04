India Committed To Take Lead In AI, Says PM Modi As He Meets Ex-Infosys CEO

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India is committed to taking the lead in AI, with a focus on innovation and creating opportunities for the youth.

The Prime Minister made the remarks in response to a post on X by Vishal Sikka, an entrepreneur and a former CEO of Infosys who met him.

Sikka said he was inspired by the Prime Minister's "extraordinary grasp of technology's impact" on people.

"It was a privilege to meet the Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi for a detailed and wide-ranging discussion on AI, its impact on India and several imperatives for the time ahead. I left the meeting both inspired and humbled by his extraordinary grasp of technology's impact on all of us, and how its use with democratic values can uplift everyone," said Sikka, founder and CEO of Vianai Systems.

Responding to the post, PM Modi said the interaction was "insightful".

"India is committed to taking the lead in AI, with a focus on innovation and creating opportunities for the youth," he said.

The Union Cabinet had in March last year approved a comprehensive national-level IndiaAI mission with a budget outlay of Rs 10,371.92 crore.

IndiaAI mission seeks to establish a comprehensive ecosystem catalyzing AI innovation through strategic programs and partnerships across the public and private sectors. By democratizing computing access, improving data quality, developing indigenous AI capabilities, attracting top AI talent, enabling industry collaboration, providing startup risk capital, ensuring socially impactful AI projects and bolstering ethical AI, it will drive responsible, inclusive growth of India's AI ecosystem.

The Mission will be implemented by 'IndiaAI' Independent Business Division (IBD) under Digital India Corporation (DIC).