iPhone 16 Sells At ₹10,000 Discount on Flipkart: Check Out the Offer

The iPhone 16 is currently down to its lowest price on Flipkart. Launched in September last year, Apple’s marquee iPhone is available with a ₹10,000 discount — the biggest price cut since. While the iPhone 16 has seen several price cuts previously, this one will allow customers maximum savings without requiring a bank card or exchange offer.

iPhone 16 deal on Flipkart

Instead of its original price of ₹79,900, the iPhone 16 is currently listed at ₹69,999 on Flipkart, representing a flat discount of about ₹10,000. This is the price for the 128GB storage model. The 256GB storage variant is currently available at ₹79,999 as opposed to the original price of ₹89,900, while the top storage model with 512GB of storage is selling for ₹99,999 instead of ₹1,09,900.

Customers can slash the price down further using a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card or HDFC Bank card. They can also opt for the exchange offer to get up to ₹42,150 off. The value of the traded-in smartphone will depend on its brand and condition.

iPhone 16 specifications

Introduced in September last year, the iPhone 16 is Apple's most budget-friendly option for experiencing advanced AI functionalities. Users can interact with the revamped Siri, leverage AI for improved message crafting, edit photos to eliminate undesirable objects or people, and explore a completely new way to use the Notes app.

Besides its AI features, the iPhone 16 is powered by the new A18 chip, produced with a 3nm process, delivering faster performance and enhanced energy efficiency. Apple asserts that the iPhone 16 speeds up the loading of graphics-heavy applications and games while facilitating smoother multitasking. The device incorporates a 48MP Fusion Camera, which enhances HDR and low-light capabilities, along with a 12MP ultrawide sensor that doubles as a macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the iPhone 16 is equipped with a 12MP front camera that can record Dolby Vision videos in 4K at 60fps.