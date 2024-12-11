Motorola Moto G35 vs Realme C63 5G: Specifications Compared

Motorola launched the Moto G35 5G as its most affordable 5G smartphone in India earlier this week. The new smartphone costs ₹9,999 and comes with highlighted features such as a Full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Android 14-based mobile operating system, and 50MP rear cameras. However, it is not the only economical option for customers looking for a 5G smartphone around ₹10,000. Realme's C63 5G is another pick that customers can consider. Here is a side-by-side comparison between the Motorola Moto G35 5G and Realme C63 5G.

Motorola Moto G35 5G vs Realme C63 5G: Specifications compared

Display: While the Motorola Moto G35 5G boasts a 6.72-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD panel with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, and a peak brightness of 1000 nits, the Realme C63 5G has a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 625 nits of peak brightness. Motorola also offers Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on its smartphone.

Processor: Powering the Motorola Moto G35 is an octa-core Unisoc T760 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Meanwhile, the Realme G63 5G uses an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Both smartphones support external storage using a microSD card.

Cameras: On the back of the Moto G35 5G, customers can find a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera, while the Realme C63 5G uses a 32MP main camera and a secondary camera on the back. For selfies, while the Moto G35 has a 16MP camera, the Realme C63 5G uses an 8MP camera. Motorola's phone also supports up to 4K video recording from its rear cameras.

Battery: Both phones, Moto G35 5G and Realme C63 5G pack a 5000mAh battery. However, Motorola offers 18W fast charging on its smartphone whereas Realme's 5G smartphone packs support for 15W fast charging.

Motorola Moto G35 5G vs Realme C63 5G: Price in India