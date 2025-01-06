Published 13:57 IST, January 6th 2025
Redmi 14C 5G Launched: Check Out Its Specifications, Price in India
Redmi 14C 5G has been launched in India as a new budget smartphone with 5G internet support and a big display.
Redmi 14C is the brand’s latest 5G smartphone, and it is claimed to offer the biggest display in its price segment. Its 6.88-inch screen is almost as big as the display on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, last year’s ultra-premium flagship meant for business-class and power users. Redmi’s claim banks on the sentiment that its new phone’s display can offer better productivity despite hardware constraints. The new Redmi 14C 5G takes on Motorola Moto G35 5G and POCO C75 5G.
Redmi 14C 5G price in India
The new Redmi 14C has three storage configurations. The one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage costs ₹9,999, while the higher variant with 128GB of memory is priced at ₹10,999. The highest variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage costs ₹11,999. The smartphone will go on sale on January 10 and comes in Stardust Purple, Stargaze Black, and Starlight Blue colours.
Redmi 14C 5G specifications
The Redmi 14C 5G boasts a 6.88-inch HD+ display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 600 nits. Its screen-to-body ratio is 90 per cent. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 5G processor powers the Redmi 14C 5G, packing up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. The smartphone also supports a microSD card of up to 1TB. For photography, the Redmi 14C 5G has a 50MP main camera that supports FilmCamera, HDR Mode, and Night Mode. Its selfie camera uses an 8MP shooter housed inside a waterdrop-style notch. The Redmi 14C 5G uses a 5160mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging using the bundled charger. Its connectivity options include a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 5G on both SIM card slots.The Redmi 14C 5G also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Updated 13:57 IST, January 6th 2025