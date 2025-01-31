Reliance Jio ₹189 Prepaid Recharge Pack Relaunched

Reliance Jio has reintroduced the ₹189 prepaid recharge pack, now labelled as a ‘value pack’ in its portfolio of tariffs for smartphone users. The plan has made a comeback after it was discontinued earlier this week without specified reasons, alongside the ₹479 prepaid plan. The plan still offers the same benefits as before, including access to subscriptions to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Jio ₹189 prepaid recharge pack

Customers subscribing to the ₹189 prepaid recharge pack get 2GB of unlimited data, unlimited voice calls, and 300 SMSes for a validity of 28 days, according to a report by TelecomTalk. While there is no cap on the amount of internet data customers can use as part of this plan, the internet speed will be reduced to 64Kbps after the initial 2GB is exhausted. It also does not bundle access to Jio’s 5G services, which means customers looking to enjoy high-speed internet will need to buy another eligible plan.

While this is Reliance Jio’s cheapest plan with data and voice benefits, customers looking for daily data benefits in the ballpark can go for the ₹199 plan. It comes with 1.5GB of daily data alongside unlimited voice calls. However, its validity is significantly less, compared to the ₹189 plan, giving customers only 18 days of service. This plan also does not come with unlimited 5G access.

