Samsung Galaxy S25 Series May Bundle Free Gemini Advanced Access

Samsung Galaxy S25 series, expected to arrive at a grand event on January 22, may bundle free access to Google’s Gemini Advanced AI. According to a new report, Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra users will automatically become eligible for Gemini Advanced subscription, which normally costs ₹1,950 monthly.

Folks at Android Authority discovered a set of codes in the latest beta version of the Google app (version 15.52.37), suggesting that the upcoming Galaxy S25 smartphones will include a free Gemini Advanced subscription. However, this could be part of a trial, meaning users may be required to buy a subscription to continue using the services after the free offer ends. In addition to access to Google’s advanced Gemini AI 1.5 Pro models, the Gemini Advanced subscription also bundles 2TB of Google Cloud storage.

However, the subscription tier may depend on the Galaxy S25 series model as the report suggests Google may offer more than one option for the Gemini Advanced bundle. In other words, Galaxy S25 users may be eligible for a lower tier, while the users of the Galaxy S25 Ultra may get access to the top tier of the Gemini Advanced subscription.

According to the report, each Samsung Galaxy S25 series unit will offer at least three months of free trial, corresponding to the purchased model. However, the trial could last up to a year in case of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, while the Galaxy S25 Plus could bundle six months of free subscription to Gemini Advanced.