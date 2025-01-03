DMRC's Rithala-Narela-Kundli Line To Bolster Delhi-Haryana Connectivity

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) initiative to form a new Rithala-Narela-Kundli metro line will bolster connectivity between Delhi and Haryana .

This upcoming line will consist of 10 metro halts in Delhi, and two in Haryana to provide alternative travel routes for locals in both regions.

The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Narendra Modi gave its nod on December 6 last year to construct the Rithala-Narela-Nathupur corridor under Delhi Metro's Phase-IV project. The corridor spread across 26.463 kilometers is expected to meet completion deadline within four years.

Expected cost of DMRC'S Phase-IV project

The project, estimated at Rs. 6,230 crore, will be implemented by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC), a 50:50 Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) between the union government and the administration of National Capital Territory of Delhi. The line further the already functioning Red Line from Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) to Rithala.

Delhi Metro's rapid-transit strength, phase-IV progress