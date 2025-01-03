Published 16:38 IST, January 3rd 2025
DMRC's Rithala-Narela-Kundli Line To Bolster Delhi-Haryana Connectivity
Delhi metro phase-IV project will significantly bolster daily connectivity between Delhi, and Haryana through its upcoming Rithala-Narela-Kundli metro line.
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) initiative to form a new Rithala-Narela-Kundli metro line will bolster connectivity between Delhi and Haryana .
This upcoming line will consist of 10 metro halts in Delhi, and two in Haryana to provide alternative travel routes for locals in both regions.
The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Narendra Modi gave its nod on December 6 last year to construct the Rithala-Narela-Nathupur corridor under Delhi Metro's Phase-IV project. The corridor spread across 26.463 kilometers is expected to meet completion deadline within four years.
Expected cost of DMRC'S Phase-IV project
The project, estimated at Rs. 6,230 crore, will be implemented by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC), a 50:50 Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) between the union government and the administration of National Capital Territory of Delhi. The line further the already functioning Red Line from Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) to Rithala.
Delhi Metro's rapid-transit strength, phase-IV progress
On an average Delhi Metro helps 64 lakh people commute through 12 lines across 392 kilometers and 288 stations. The ongoing Phase-IV, which is 56 per cent complete, will cover 65.202 kilometers
