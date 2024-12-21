Published 12:38 IST, December 21st 2024
Five Lesser-Known Destinations To Celebrate Christmas In India
If your Christmas spirit is seeking to amidst the tranquility of India's diverse landscapes. Read on to check the most tempting to celebrate Christmas in 2024.
As the Christian, and Anglo-Indian community eagerly await the Christmas festivities to begin full throttle, there are those who find it perfect opportunity to break away from the tempting city atmosphere full of Christmas cheer, and decor to lesser-known destination that help them reconnect with nature's boundless beauty, and serenity. Check out our top five Indian picks that one must visit.
Malana
For those seeking solitude, Malana is a nearly isolated Himalayan village with breath-taking views and locals who pride themselves on their cultural history. This lesser-explored destination offers a relaxing way to commemorate the new year's.
Lambasingi
Dubbed as the "Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh," Lambasingi is a scenic village surrounded by misty hills and lush tea plantations. It's cool climate atmosphere make it apt for for an offbeat holiday.
Unakoti
Located inside Tripura’s hills, Unakoti is a mystical site adorned with ancient rock carvings and sculptures. This tranquil destination offers a peaceful setting to soak in spiritual vibes and escape the holiday rush.
Majuli
The world’s largest river island, Majuli, sits on the Brahmaputra River and is dipped in Assamese culture and picturesque landscapes. With its peaceful vibes, it’s a perfect spot for a holiday for those seeking to reconnect with yourself.
Gavi
Hidden within the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, Kerala, Gavi is a haven for nature enthusiasts. If forests, serene lakes, and abundant wildlife excites you, this is exactly where you should be on Christmas 2024.
